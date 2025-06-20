Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $926,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

