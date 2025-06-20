Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $945,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 170.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 13th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 33,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,567,318.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,339.50. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,022.94. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,358 shares of company stock worth $3,743,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

