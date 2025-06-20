Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 453.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Tanger by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 139.29%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

