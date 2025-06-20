Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. State of Wyoming grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

