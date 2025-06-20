Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,072 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 57.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,114,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after buying an additional 210,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 132,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 248,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

