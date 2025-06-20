Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $990,000 in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $50.14 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

