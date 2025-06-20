Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.3%

Badger Meter stock opened at $241.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.73. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

