Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 218,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.