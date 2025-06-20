Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 560,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Stock Up 0.1%

UTL stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Unitil Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Unitil had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

