Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 4,367 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1,152.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after buying an additional 471,507 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,240,000 after buying an additional 464,941 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,278,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of JKHY opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.58 and its 200 day moving average is $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.62 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.