Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of LVS opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

