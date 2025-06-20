Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

