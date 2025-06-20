Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 47,782 Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,950,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,214,000 after acquiring an additional 905,466 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 888,908 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth $14,241,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $20.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.39%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.