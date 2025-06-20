Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,644.64. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.34 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

