Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $142,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

