Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $102,209,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DT opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

