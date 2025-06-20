Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 118,609 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,609 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $243.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

