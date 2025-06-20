Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 13,083 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of AxoGen worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 3,884.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $224,694.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,345 shares in the company, valued at $171,864. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

AxoGen Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AXGN opened at $9.29 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $423.07 million, a P/E ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

