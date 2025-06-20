Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 31,247 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after buying an additional 1,400,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after buying an additional 521,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7,143.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after buying an additional 113,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,209,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,671.40. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 15,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $673,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,067.84. The trade was a 21.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,014 shares of company stock worth $2,328,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HMN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

