Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 385 Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

