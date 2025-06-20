Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Harmony Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 222.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.67. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

