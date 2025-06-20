Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 404.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $277.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

