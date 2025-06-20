Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $15.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

