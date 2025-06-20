Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 195.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

