Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.30.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

