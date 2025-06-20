Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stake Lessened by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

