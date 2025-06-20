Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 364 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,977,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,270.60. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

