Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 823 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $70.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.36. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

