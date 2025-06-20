Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FOX by 66.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FOX by 457.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FOX by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FOX by 183.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in FOX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $50.22 on Friday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

