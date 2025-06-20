Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5,297.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 708,857 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 113,953 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3,237.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 231,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.7871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.