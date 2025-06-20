FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 5.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XDEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 710,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 309,517 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $6,391,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $3,816,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3,493.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $2,746,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 5.7%

XDEC opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

