Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,094,000 after buying an additional 5,797,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $49,188,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 933,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 721,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

