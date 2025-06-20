GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after buying an additional 342,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,531,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

