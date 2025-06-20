Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 213.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,465.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. William Blair upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

