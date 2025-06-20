Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 101,333.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $36.81.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

