Grocery Stocks To Watch Now – June 18th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, PepsiCo, Walmart, Nebius Group, and Kroger are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food, beverages and household items that a grocery store keeps on hand for sale to customers. They’re carefully monitored and replenished to match consumer demand, minimize waste and ensure product freshness. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.61. 18,348,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,752,536. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.44. 2,188,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.78 and its 200 day moving average is $491.45. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $978.54. The company had a trading volume of 712,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,198. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $433.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,002.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $981.16.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.63.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. 5,176,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,893,635. The stock has a market cap of $759.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NBIS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219,780. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 3.25.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,926. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08.

