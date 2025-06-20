GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 68,440,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,672,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in GSK by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,261,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,836,797 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,061,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GSK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 87.11%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

