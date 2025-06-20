Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,966 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.6%

GWRE opened at $246.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.88, a P/E/G ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,079. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.