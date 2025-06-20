Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.36. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 5.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

