HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HDB opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.07. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.