Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.24 and traded as low as $10.86. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 7,672 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hennessy Advisors to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,699.81. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNNA. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

