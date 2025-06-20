Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Cowen began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,982. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

