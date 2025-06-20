Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after buying an additional 491,695 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,029,000 after buying an additional 354,374 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after buying an additional 239,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,774,000 after buying an additional 206,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $233.92 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $285.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.