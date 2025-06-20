IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Decreased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,421,000 after purchasing an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in IDEX by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 256,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 180,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $174.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.01%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

