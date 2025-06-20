ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.27 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,137,312 shares changing hands.
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.