Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,188 Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sony by 15.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 66,680 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sony by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Sony by 9.4% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

