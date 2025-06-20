Inscription Capital LLC Invests $46,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after buying an additional 5,906,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,499 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707,707 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $50,540.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,157.01. This trade represents a 48.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE KOS opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.44. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

