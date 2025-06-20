Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EL opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

