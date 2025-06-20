Insider Buying: Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Acquires $21,170,510.46 in Stock

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson bought 3,564,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,170,510.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,791,702 shares in the company, valued at $194,782,709.88. This represents a 12.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts:

On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson bought 1,005,376 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,406.72.

On Wednesday, June 11th, John Paulson bought 1,029,098 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,473.52.

On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson bought 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,376.70.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance

BHC opened at $6.19 on Friday. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHC

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Cos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Cos

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.