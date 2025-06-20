Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells 273,094 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 273,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $13,736,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,719,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,677,118.10. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 64,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

